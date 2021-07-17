Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,243,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,536,000 after acquiring an additional 351,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

SUI opened at $184.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.73 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

