Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 72,197 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,197 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $393.59 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.95.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

