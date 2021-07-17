Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 33,837 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 480.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,837 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Under Armour by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

