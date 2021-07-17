Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $659,000 Investment in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $18.33.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.