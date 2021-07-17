Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 963.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,969,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

ALB opened at $180.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $192.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

