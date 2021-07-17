Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in RPM International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in RPM International by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $99.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

RPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

