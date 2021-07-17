Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSR. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TSE NSR opened at C$9.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.58. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$8.78 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$534.18 million and a P/E ratio of 23.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

