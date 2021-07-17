Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Purchases New Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 188,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,250 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 60,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000.

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

