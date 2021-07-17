Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises about 3.2% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $20,814,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,579,761 shares of company stock worth $358,387,724. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $92.29 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $104.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.