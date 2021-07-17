Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 920,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 105,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,705 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $4,497,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,810,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 223.07, a P/E/G ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 2.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

In related news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

