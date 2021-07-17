Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Up 5%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) shot up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.15. 14,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 332,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.02.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $60,996.00. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,290 shares of company stock valued at $676,206 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nkarta by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nkarta by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nkarta by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nkarta by 447.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nkarta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

