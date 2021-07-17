NIX (NIX) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $60,603.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,387.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.18 or 0.05939260 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.06 or 0.01379719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.72 or 0.00378235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00129060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.30 or 0.00609475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.00390775 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00300109 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

