Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NDEKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nitto Denko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.