Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NDEKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nitto Denko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.