NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 105.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 51,981 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,750,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,088,000 after purchasing an additional 891,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

NYSE NEE opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

