Newtyn Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB)

Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $2,232,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,634,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,543,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NGAB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 376,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,419. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.