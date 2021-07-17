Newtyn Management LLC Makes New $497,000 Investment in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK)

Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in LIV Capital Acquisition by 1,518.7% during the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 552,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 518,507 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 749,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 351,629 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

LIVK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 52,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,359. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

