Newtyn Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,913,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Environmental Impact Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVI remained flat at $$9.71 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,041. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.