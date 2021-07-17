Newtyn Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Newtyn Management LLC cut its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,961 shares during the quarter. Customers Bancorp accounts for 3.7% of Newtyn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 206,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 134.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 318,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,703. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.