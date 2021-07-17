Newtyn Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 196.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

