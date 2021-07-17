New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$3.50 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NGD. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a C$2.15 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.59.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD stock opened at C$2.06 on Friday. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$208.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.