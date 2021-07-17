New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Update

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,600 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the June 15th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 51,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $309,453.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,503,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,976.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. 262,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,876. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a current ratio of 21.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

