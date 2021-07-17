Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NBIX. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.24.

NBIX stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,142,000 after buying an additional 232,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after buying an additional 53,898 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $102,648,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,703,000 after buying an additional 140,893 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

