Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46.
About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund
