NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.01.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

