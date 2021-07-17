NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $27.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NETSTREIT traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 1953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

NTST has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 309,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.37 million and a P/E ratio of 36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.