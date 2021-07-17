Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $620.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $595.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $530.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $508.87. Netflix has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

