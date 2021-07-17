Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Up 125.9% in June

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the June 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,477,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NSAV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 78,989,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,541,460. Net Savings Link has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

Net Savings Link Company Profile

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

