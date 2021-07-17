Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.35 ($76.88).

NEM opened at €70.60 ($83.06) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €70.94 ($83.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 78.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

