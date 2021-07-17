Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnite currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. Magnite has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 279,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,430.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $462,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,998.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,679 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 639.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Magnite by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 415.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magnite by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 703,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Magnite by 303.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 873,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 656,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

