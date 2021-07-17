Ned D. Segal Sells 7,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $66.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 21.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 103.3% in the second quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 187,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Twitter by 56.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 224,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after buying an additional 81,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth $505,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

