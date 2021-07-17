Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given a $5.21 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a $5.21 price objective on Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GASNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

