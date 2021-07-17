National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $39.80 Average PT from Analysts

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NATI traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. National Instruments has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. Analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

