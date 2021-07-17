National Bankshares Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $137.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. TD Securities raised their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TFI International to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. TFI International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.53.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $100.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.51.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

