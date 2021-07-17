National Bank Financial Boosts Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$30.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACDVF. CIBC upped their price objective on Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Air Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Air Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Get Air Canada alerts:

ACDVF opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.59.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 308.33% and a negative net margin of 171.34%. The company had revenue of $575.68 million for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.