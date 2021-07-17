Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $178.55 on Friday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

