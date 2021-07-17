NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Trading 7.6% Higher

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.10. 212,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 124,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.79. The firm has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About NanoXplore (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

