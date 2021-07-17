Murray B. Low Sells 500 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $105.30 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.30.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.