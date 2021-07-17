Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) VP Sells $192,544.52 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total value of $192,544.52.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $142.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.33 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.17.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

