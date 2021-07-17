MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.05.

NYSE MPLN opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MultiPlan will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

