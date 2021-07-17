MSD Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 1,875,000 PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,875,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,000. PLx Pharma makes up about 1.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MSD Partners L.P. owned 0.08% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXP. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $2,006,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PLx Pharma stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $16.70. 401,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,995. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23. PLx Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.56). On average, analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP).

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.