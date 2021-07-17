MSD Partners L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 960,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 1,706.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 232,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 4,779.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 842,785 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 6,046.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,348,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,162 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYN stock remained flat at $$0.50 during midday trading on Friday. 932,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.70.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11).

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

