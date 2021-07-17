MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 594,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 129,647 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $53,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,650 shares of company stock worth $3,255,904. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

