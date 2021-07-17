Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.01.

MOTS opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%. Analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 4,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

