MORPHOSE (MORPH) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. MORPHOSE has a total market cap of $199,303.53 and $294.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MORPHOSE has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One MORPHOSE coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00011563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MORPHOSE Profile

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,166 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

MORPHOSE Coin Trading

