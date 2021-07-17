Morgan Stanley Trims JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Target Price to $80.00

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YY. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.50.

Shares of YY opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85. JOYY has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JOYY by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,937,000 after buying an additional 1,385,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 64.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

