Morgan Stanley Reiterates €136.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €132.50 ($155.88).

ETR:SAP opened at €125.46 ($147.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. SAP has a 12 month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €117.50.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

