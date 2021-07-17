Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 179,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,414,656 shares.The stock last traded at $92.10 and had previously closed at $92.46.

The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.68.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,152. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56.

About Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.