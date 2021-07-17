Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

MS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.68.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,152. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.