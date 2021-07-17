Morgan Stanley Increases Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $85.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR stock opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.17. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,557 shares of company stock worth $3,855,115 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 640,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 207,934 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 505,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,974,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 565.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 233,254 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.