Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,689 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 107,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

